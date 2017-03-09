Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Reveals Major Crush On Malia Obama: His Wild Date Plans

REX/Shutterstock

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee has a crush, and lucky for him, she’s single! The hip hop artist wants to whisk none other than Malia Obama away on a romantic date, and he revealed exactly how he would swoon her in a new video! He’s even got plans to get President Obama’s approval! Watch!

Malia Obama may not be on the market for much longer! The 18-year-old intern was just pitched the date of a lifetime from Swae Lee, 21, one half of the hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd! He confessed his adorable crush to TMZ, when they caught up with him at LAX recently. Swae lee not only showed interest in the former first daughter, but he dished the romantic play by play of the perfect date he’d treat her to! Malia, are you watching?!

Swae Lee broke it down like this: “Malia Obama… I’m telling you. I know you’re on vacation right now,” Swae said. He was probably referring to Malia’s recent trip to Aspen with friends in late Feb. “Malia, look, hit me up!,” he said as he flashed a peace sign in the camera of the shocked videographer. The “Black Beatles” artist’s confession was shocking because right before that, he was talking about wanting to work with Adele, 28, on new music.

Malia, if you’re reading this, your first date with Swae will go down in the Bahamas! His official “pitch” went like this: “We’re going to go on a dinner date 200 feet in the air on a suspended table; 5-star restaurant. After that, we’re going to go to the beach; We’re going to do what we do on the beach, you know, we might go on some jet skies. Then, I’m going to take you home.” Talk about a lavish first date! But, then again, it is Malia, so you’ve got to show out!

If you thought that was amazing, then you’re about to gush over this… Swae even revealed that he would get her father’s approval first — you know, President Barack Obama, 55! “Yeah, I’m definitely going to meet Obama,” Swae said. “Pay my respects to Obama. Do it like a gentleman; like a nice guy. I might come with some flowers. You never know.” OMG!

Hopefully Malia gets a good look at this epic pitch by Swae, because this would be the cutest thing EVER! If these two did get together, Malia could be hanging out with Selena Gomez, 24, pretty soon! Why? — Well, Rae Sremmurd is set to join Sel’s man, The Weeknd, 27, on the North American leg of his “The Legend of the Fall” tour, starting April 25. And, the tour actually makes a stop in New Jersey and New York to wrap up [aka, Malia’s new stomping grounds]. Sounds like a match made in heaven to us!

