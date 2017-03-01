Ashley Graham Is A Definite Baywatch Babe In Sexy Beach Shoot — See Her Iconic Red Suit

Courtesy of Thibault Monnier, Pacific Coast News

Lifeguard on duty! Dressed in the iconic red swimsuit, Ashley Graham proves she can hang with David Hasselhoff and the rest of the sexy ‘Baywatch’ gang. See the plus-size model flaunt her legs, booty, and cleavage in these stunning pictures!

WHAT A BEACH BABE! All Ashley Graham, 28, needs now is a first-aid kit, a whistle, a rescue buoy, and a shot of herself running on the sand in slow motion. The model’s red swimsuit is giving us SERIOUS Baywatch vibes, with it’s symbolic color and cheeky (literally) design. Seriously, you can see her entire butt cheeks! As Ashely straddled a jet ski in the middle of the ocean for a beach photoshoot, she looked like a proper lifeguard on duty. The kind men can only dream of being rescued by! David Hasselhoff and the rest of the Baywatch cast would be so proud!

Seeing Ashley in a swimsuit is always a sight for sore eyes! And luckily for us, she absolutely loves hanging around on modeling sets in skimpy bikinis. The plus-sized model is practically a muse for Sports Illustrated, as she’s appeared in (and on the cover) of the hit magazine a million times. In fact, Ashley was the face of Sports Illustrated Swimsuits For All in early Feb. for the THIRD year in a row! She rocked over ten different bikini looks for the campaign, proving women don’t have to be pin-thin to be successful in the modeling industry. Curves are beautiful, too!

If there’s anyone who embodies positive body image, it’s Ashley (which is why we love her so much!) The brunette bombshell took her confidence one step further by posing totally nude for a Lane Bryant campaign. The black and white pictures show Ashley smiling from ear to ear while covering her breasts with her arms, and they can only be described with one word — YOWZA! What a stunner!

HollywoodLifers, doesn’t Ashley look JUST LIKE a Baywatch babe in that red swimsuit?

