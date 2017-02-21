Karrueche Tran Gets Restraining Order From Ex Chris Brown — See Court Docs

SplashNews

Whoa! Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order against Chris Brown on Jan. 21, after he reportedly threatened to kill her! The rapper is now forbidden from even coming close to his ex-girlfriend. Check out the shocking court documents!

If you thought Chris Brown, 27, and Karrueche Tran‘s, 28, relationship was complicated before, just wait until you hear THIS! Karrueche filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after swearing in front of a judge that he vowed to kill her, according to TMZ. The brunette beauty also claims that while they were dating, he beat her up and threatened her with violence. Chris allegedly “punched” her in the stomach and “pushed” her down the stairs. The rapper hasn’t commented on these allegations yet, but he’s certainly not allowed to come near Karrueche anymore as of Jan. 21.

What’s even more unsettling is that fact that Chris has been down this road before. The “Zero” rapper has allegedly threatened multiple people with violence in the past, including Soulja Boy, Baylee Curran, and ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The story with RiRi made front page headlines for months after photos emerged in 2009 of the singer with a swollen and bruised face. Chris was charged with two felonies that stem from a explosive argument between the two. Apparently Chris found text messages in Rihanna’s phone that sent him over the edge.

Making matters worse, the specific timeline of such events add up to something truly haunting. According to Karrueche, Chris punched her in the stomach TWICE several years ago, which would have been around the same time that he was on probation for attacking the “Sex With Me” songstress. Karrueche is terrified that Chris will actually follow through with the treats, which is why she went into court in early Feb. and met with a judge. She swore under oath that her claims are true!

