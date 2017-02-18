‘L&HH’ Star Stevie J & Young Dro Are Beefing Over Transgender Model Romance Claims

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Stevie J and Young Dro are reportedly in the midst of a heated social media feud, after the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star called out the rapper for allegedly dating a transgender model. Stevie even shared receipts of their interactions, photos and more!

This tea is TOO hot to handle. Stevie J, 45, and rapper Young Dro, 38, are majorly beefing after the Love & Hip Hop star decided to expose his “biggest secret” on Feb. 18, according to MediaTakeOut. He brazenly claimed the “We In Da City” rapper used to date a transgender model in Atlanta, even sharing photos of the alleged woman, alongside images of their X-rated interactions. Stevie also reportedly commented on the side chick’s page while tagging Dro, writing, “I’ve got the texts & dm’s. Stop trying to get hot off my BM before I expose you.” That’s not all.

In another alleged Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Stevie shares the conversation between the lyricist and his romantic interest. “I want u to rape me,” Dro’s alleged message reads. She boldly writes back, “I will u are my king. Hell yeah I can do that lol Ion like the igging stuff u do sumtimes,” to which he responds, “u gone stick yo tongue in my a**.” Stevie captioned the jaw-dropping Instagram post, “Have a new respect for the transgender community.”

The feud reportedly started when Dro decided to release a new single with Stevie’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, 30, on it. However, Stevie J didn’t clear the record, which caused the tension to reach new heights. Dro previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “We were working in the studio on a single called ‘Pop Dat’, but we haven’t released it yet. We put the song on hold when Joseline found out she was pregnant.” It sounds like this was the contraversial track!

Dro added, “I didn’t want her working in the studio when she’s pregnant. I don’t want there to be any stress on the baby.” Although Stevie and Joseline are no longer together, they’re co-parenting their baby girl Bonnie Bella, who was born on Dec. 28. As Stevie also told us, “I just want to let the negativity go and make sure everyone is happy.” We hope this new drama ends soon!

