Bella Thorne’s Crushing On Louis Tomlinson & Thinks ‘They’d Have Gorgeous Babies’

Someone’s got a crush! 1D fans ripped Bella Thorne apart on social media, Feb. 15, after she left a cute comment on his Instagram photo. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how Bella really feels about the sultry singer, and per usual, it’s wildly candid…

After Bella Thorne, 19, got flirty, according to angry fans, with Louis Tomlinson, 25, on Instagram Feb. 15, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what her intentions really are when it comes to the former 1D member. When it comes down to it, “Bella would absolutely date Louis,” our insider dished. “She loves hot, talented guys like Louis,” so of course he’s her type.

Not to mention, “Bella has always been a fan of One Direction and would say ‘yes’ to Louis if he asked her out.” OMG. As for what she likes about the sexy singer? — His incredible hair, adorable accent, and in true Bella from, she thinks “they would have gorgeous babies together.” Come on guys, the actress has never been one to sensor her words… or her fit body [as seen below].

Now, let us remind you that Bella only commented on Louis’ photo with one simple word — “awww.” She left the harmless comment on a photo he posted to his Instagram with his up-and-coming girl group. Well, fans thought Bella was making a pass at the singer, you know, since she’s never shy about her feelings when it comes to dating or hooking up, and they ripped her apart on social media.

But, we also learned that she’s just brushing it all off like a good sport. While Bella thought it was “hilarious” how fans reacted, her intentions were pure. “She meant it as a sweet, innocent remark and was surprised at the reaction,” our insider said.

Honestly, Bella’s comment was a complete surprise to a lot of people because it was kind of out of left field. While Bella and Louis may be friends, a lot of fans claimed they’ve never even seen them communicate. However, these two stars are apparently single. Although Bella has a track record of bouncing from Gregg Sulkin, 24, to Tyler Posey, 25, to Charlie Puth, 25, within just a few months of each other, she’s a single gal right now. And, everyone knows she goes after what she wants.

Louis, on the other hand, was in a serious relationship with actress Danielle Campbell, 22, but, reports claim that these two have split. The reason? — Well, they haven’t been seen together since before his mother, Johannah Deakin’s sad death on Dec. 7, 2016. Louis received an incredible amount of support from his 1D brothers following the tragic death of his mother and he’s been busy working ever since. But, we’ve seen no sign of Danielle… so, do you think Bella will make a move?

