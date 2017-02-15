Steph Gongora: Yoga Instructor Fights Period Shame By Free-Bleeding In White Pants

Courtesy of Instagram

This isn’t something you see every day, or ever! Steph Gongora, a daring yoga structor, has taken the internet by storm with her version of the free-bleeding movement. She posted a video of herself doing yoga, while on her period and expressed that no woman should ever be ashamed of their bodily functions, or a leak! Watch the viral video here!

Steph Gongora, is using her social media platform to prove a powerful point! The yoga instructor took to Instagram Feb. 8, to show the world that women are only human; they bleed; they get their periods, and it’s OK. She performed yoga moves while free-bleeding through her white pants to fight against period-shamers. Check out her video, below.

“I am a woman, therefore, I bleed,” she captioned the video. “It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible and it’s beautiful. And yet, you wouldn’t know. Because I hide it. I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight-lipped, painted-on smile.” Wow.

Gongora shed light on the fact that women are afraid to talk about their period, tampons, pads, or anything having to do with the subject, because it’s somehow embarrassing. But, she wants women to know that you don’t have to be scared or ashamed because a period is a natural part of life.

The yoga instructor even revealed that women will skip events because of the fear of bleeding through their clothes and being “caught.” However, she’s “not quite sure” why women feel that way. Gongora called on women to “stop pretending, hiding, and being afraid to use the word “vagina” among other things having to do with the natural flow of a women’s body.

In her eyes, Gongora feels “lucky” because she actually has access to menstrual supplies. The yoga instructor ended her powerful post with a shoutout to Cora Women, an organic tampon company that donates menstruation supplies to women and girls who can’t afford the products.

Gongora’s video is also being compared to singer, Madison Beer‘s period controversy in Jan. 2017. When the singer was on vacation with her boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky, 20, her period happened to leak through her white bikini. Paps caught the leakage on camera when she and Jack were getting cozy on the beach, and the photos went viral. Madison reacted in the same way that Gongora did when she said, “I am not a robot; i am female; i am human; & i am proud,” in a long statement on Instagram after the internet wouldn’t stop talking about the photos. We love these powerful women for being incredible role models!

