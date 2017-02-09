Drake Flaunts Huge Bulge In Black Sweatpants & Fans Lose Their Minds — See Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Damn Drake! The sexy rapper sent his fans into a frenzy on Feb. 9 when a closer look at an innocent photo with soccer player John Terry revealed a welcome surprise: a huge bulge! See the hot shot for yourself, right here.

Drake, 30, seemed over the moon on Feb. 9 when he posted a photo posing with soccer legend John Terry, 36, and his stunning wife Toni Terry, but fans were thrilled for an entirely different reason: they got to see his impressive bulge!

The photo seems innocent enough. Drake looks happy with his arms around the pro footballer and gorgeous lady. However, if you look closely, there’s a surprise guest poking through his black sweatpants. It might be easy for an average onlooker to miss, but not his devoted fans! They immediately began pointing out the bulge in his Instagram comments with the eyes and eggplant emojis, plus some less subtle responses.

“My eyes zoomed in to the d*ck print… *Terrible*” one fan wrote, ashamed to notice the bulge immediately. Don’t worry girl, we’re in the same boat. “Plz look at his pants 😩😩 ,” said another, more shameless fan. Others think Drake knows exactly what he’s doing posting the racy photo. “F*ck outta hereeeee boyyyyyy he knew damn will his print was showing lmao.” Too funny! However, our fave is this pleasantly surprised fan: “HES PACKING OMG.”

However, some fans weren’t excited by the pic and had another strong feeling: rage! John got himself into hot water in 2012 when he was accused of racially abusing a mixed player named Anton Ferdinand. The controversy went to the courts and even though he was found not-guilty in a court of law, he was banned for four matches and lost his captain position on the team. Fans think that it’s inappropriate for Drake to pose proudly with the player considering his racial track record, but he still seems happy to meet the legend.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the racy pic? Let us know!

