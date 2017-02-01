Louis Tomlinson & Danielle Campbell Split: How Another Woman Destroyed Their Love

REX/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson’s relationship with Danielle Campbell is over. Another woman got in between the couple, it seems… only, she isn’t exactly a stranger to the One Direction singer. Prepare yourself for the water cooler conversation of your life!

The truth is out. Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Danielle Campbell reportedly ended their relationship over another woman. The funny thing is, said mystery woman is none other than the One Direction member’s baby mama, 25-year-old Briana Jungwirth. Life & Style broke the news in their Feb. 1 issue, describing how Briana would blow up Louis’ phone and the conversations weren’t always related to their son, Freddie Reign Tomlinson.

An insider tells L&S that Danielle “complained that Briana would call and interrupt her and Louis all the time.” And even though little Freddie’s mom would obviously have valid reasons to get in touch with her baby daddy, who shares custody of the one-year-old with her, these interruptions were apparently too frequent to ignore.

“Briana would always end up asking Louis where he was and if he was with Danielle,” elaborates the source. “It drove Danielle crazy. She felt her relationship with Louis was none of Briana’s business.” That wasn’t the only button Louis’ ex would push either. As you can imagine, she receives her fair share of social media notoriety. We’ll give you three guesses as to who Briana ran to whenever the trolls became too much for her to handle. “The more [Louis] consoled her, the clingier Briana became. Danielle finally got fed up.”

We can definitely understand why this whole mess would strike a nerve with Danielle. Between that and the pain of losing his mother to cancer in December, Louis also deserves to enjoy himself. From the outside looking in, it seems Eleanor Calder might be helping him do just that.

HollywoodLifers, can you believe that Briana might’ve been the reason Louis couldn’t make it work with Danielle? Will the parents ever be able to move on from one another if they so co-dependent?

