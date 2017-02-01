REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI is about to get 51x hotter! Tons of sexy dancers were spotted lining up to audition for gigs at Drake’s pop-up strip club, Ballet, and they’ve got the moves to make this the weekend’s best party. You’ve gotta see them twerk what they’ve got!

Well know we know why Jennifer Lopez, 47, is worried about Drake, 30, spending Super Bowl LI weekend surrounded by dancers! The group of lovely ladies lined up on the streets in Houston to audition for Drake’s pop-up club on January 31 were incredibly talented, and totally sexy; it would be surprising if they all didn’t get a job dancing at Ballet!

Before their official auditions before Drake and his business partner, rapper Jas, the women showed off their moves for TMZ. Lucky cameramen! Dressed to the nines — in mostly bodycon pencil skirts and bra tops — the women did their best twerking and shaking for the cameras. It’s hard to decide who was better, because their moves are so impressive, and so are their bodies. Damn, women!

The premise of Ballet is interesting, because back in September 2016, Drake claimed it wasn’t a strip club. Well, one of the girls auditioning definitely called herself a stripper. Here’s a little tidbit, too: “Canadian Ballet” is slang for strip club. Eh, Drake?

“There’s a culture out there of dancing and it’s not about no strip club sh*t,” Drake said at a Ballet trial run in Houston in September. “It’s about these amazing women that we’ve got in one spot, the music that we’ve got, and the Houston culture that we got. I just wanna let you know that I’m going to bring it to you in the most honest and genuine way possible.”

That’s awesome! It’s okay if it’s a strip club, too, though. Stripping can be a powerful and awesome job for some reason. Strippers can still be “amazing women,” and it’s definitely a culture of dancing. Come out with it, Drake! We understand, though, if Drake’s hesitant to label Ballet a strip club. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Drake’s flame JLo isn’t too happy that he’ll be away from her all weekend surrounded by these gorgeous girls. Being around scantily-clad girls is “like dangling a mouse in front of a snake,” the source said!

HollywoodLifers, do you think JLo should be worried about Drake’s sexy strippers? Tell us what you think in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.