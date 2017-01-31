Sage Steele: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Host Dubbed The ‘New Stacey Dash’

REX/Shutterstock

The Internet blew up on ESPN host Sage Steele when she complained that protestors of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban had inconvenienced her at the airport, and now, she’s being dubbed the ‘Stacey Dash of ESPN.’ Get to know more about the hated analyst here.

1. She’s worked for ESPN for ten years

Sage Steele was first offered a job at ESPN in 2004, but had to turn it down because she was pregnant. She finally made her debut on the network in 2007 on SportsCenter. She worked on SC for five years before transitioning to become the lead host of SportsCenter On The Road, as well as the weekend host of NBA Countdown on ABC.

2. She’s well-educated

Despite her ignorant comments, Sage has a commendable education. After moving around for most of her young life (her dad was in the army), Sage and her family settled in Colorado when she was in seventh grade, then moved to Indiana where she completed high school in 1990. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sports communication in 1990.

3. She started working right out of college

After her graduation in 1995, Sage began working at South Bend, Indiana’s CBS affiliate as a producer and reporter. After two years, she moved on to the CBS affiliate in Indianapolis, where she served as a sports anchor on weekends and a reporter on weekdays. She moved to Tampa to work at the ABC affiliate from 1998-2001, then spent time at Fox Sports Florida. Sage then worked for six years at Comcast SportsNet in Maryland as a sports anchor and reporter from 2001-2007.

4. She has a family

Sage is married to Jonathan Bailey, a former personal trainer, and together they have three children.

5. Her dad made history at West Point

Sage’s dad, Gary Steele, was the first African-American to ever play varsity football at West Point. He was inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sage ranting about missing her flight because of the protests?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.