Mary Tyler Moore’s Cause Of Death Revealed — See Death Certificate

Mary Tyler Moore tragically died at 80 years old on Jan. 25, and now, her official cause of death has been revealed! Unfortunately, the answers aren’t as clear as we all hoped. The actress’ death certificate reveals MULTIPLE illnesses ended her life! Here’s the latest!

We finally have some answers! Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 from cardiopulmonary arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ. Unfortunately, her certificate raises other concerning questions. The cardiopulmonary arrest was reportedly brought on my THREE other illnesses, believed to be pneumonia, hypoxia (lack of oxygen to her tissues) and diabetes.

It was revealed on the afternoon of Jan. 25 that Mary had previously been rushed to the hospital and was in poor condition, with her family members gathering by her bedside to say their final goodbyes. She’d reportedly been on a respirator for more than a week by this point, and it was only a matter of time before the worst happened. That same day, she succumbed to her illnesses.

However, Mary had been struggling with health problems for years, as she was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 33 years old. She was able to live a normal life with the disease, but had a major health scare in 2011, when she had to have surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. Mary’s friends revealed in 2014 that she had been having heart and kidney problems, resulting in her becoming nearly blind, and her longtime friend and former co-star, Dick Van Dyke, 91, confirmed in 2015 that she still wasn’t doing well.

Of course, we will always remember Mary for her iconic roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Throughout her illustrious career, Mary was awarded six Emmys, three Golden Globe Awards and two Tony Awards. She was also nominated or the Best Actress Academy Award in 1980 for her role in Ordinary People.

“Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. Robert S. Levine,” he rep confirmed on Jan. 25. “A groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.” Ain’t that the truth.

