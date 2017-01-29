Miss Universe: A Complete Timeline Of Steve Harvey’s 2015 Flub & The Brutal Aftermath

REX/Shutterstock

Steve Harvey is returning to host Miss Universe on Jan. 29, and of course, he has a LOT to make up for after he embarrassingly announced the WRONG winner at the 2015 pageant. Ahead of the crowning of Miss Universe 2016, look back at what went down last time…and how Steve recovered in the rough aftermath of his mistake!

Will Steve Harvey EVER live this down?! The talk show host will have a chance to redeem himself when he hosts Miss Universe for the second year in a row — hopefully this time he doesn’t give the runner-up the crown by accident!

Those who watched last year won’t be able to think back to his blunder without cringing. In case you forgot, Steve announced that Ariadna Gutierrez from Colombia was the winner of Miss Universe 2015, and she had the crown placed on her head and sash strewn over her body before he realized his mistake.

The look of horror on Ariadna’s face when she was immediately stripped of the title is unforgettable. Even the real winner, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, from the Philippines, had trouble getting excited while accepting the honor that was rightfully hers. SO uncomfortable!

People were buzzing about the blunder for days after the fact, and it wasn’t until weeks later that Steve and Ariadna met face to face to discuss what happened. Steve was the butt of jokes at subsequent award shows, like the People’s Choice Awards and Golden Globes, and it truly seemed like this error would follow him around FOREVER!

Eventually, the hype did die down, and now, Steve is returning to host the pageant again on Jan. 29. Before that happens, though, we’ve created a full timeline of everything that went down in 2015 — click through the gallery above to check it out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Steve will address the flub at this year’s show? Do you think he’ll make another big mistake?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.