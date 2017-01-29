Miss Canada & Ashley Graham Bond Over Body Shaming At Miss Universe 2016

REX/Shutterstock

Miss Canada and Ashley Graham shared one of the most amazing moments of the entire Miss Universe 2016 competition when the pair talked about dealing with body shaming throughout their lives. Get the details on their emotional conversation here!

Siera Bearchell, 23, the gorgeous 2016 Miss Universe contestant representing Canada, has dealt with some serious body shaming in the past. But the biggest diss she’s received actually came just a few days before this year’s competition. “How does it feel to be so much… larger than the other delegates?” a journalist actually asked her during a press conference on Jan. 26. OMG, what? That’s exactly the reaction that backstage host Ashley Graham, 28, had to that horrible inquiry!

Ashley met up with Siera as she was coming backstage between segments at the pageant, held at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines on Jan. 29, to chat with the beauty about the horrible comments she has had to endure during her pageant career. Ashley was not shy about questioning Siera, as she revealed that she herself had dealt with the same issue and very much empathized with the contestant. Siera was definitely grateful that Ashley had her back, but what the two bonded over was their ability to brush off those haters!

“My hope and my dream is that women of all shapes and all sizes and clearly we have so many different ethnicity that are in Miss Universe right now are able to compete and able to win and not have anybody have to talk about their weight because that is the most ridiculous thing,” the backstage host said to press earlier in the day at a red carpet event. Way to champion deep self-esteem!

I love how Miss Canada and Ashley Graham talking about body shaming. #Philippines #MissUniverse — marc lance (@thisguymarc) January 30, 2017

WE ARE WOMEN… FOCUS ON WHAT YOU LOVE ABOUT YOURSELF. YESSSS MISS CANADA. I LOVE YOU BOTH NI ASHLEY GRAHAM. — M (@michellemmanese) January 30, 2017

ASHLEY GRAHAM AND MISS CANADA GO BODY POSITIVITY — Sierra Leona Lewis (@ReddieFerdie) January 30, 2017

No to body shaming. Proud of you Miss Canada. ☺ #MissUniverse #Philippines — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) January 30, 2017

Many have judged Miss Canada for her "curves" but I love how confidently she rocked that swimsuit. Go girl!#MissUniverse #Philippines — margaux (@maichardjpg) January 30, 2017

MISS CANADA ACTING SO CONFIDENT WITH HER BODY IS WHAT I LIVE FOR 😍 — Alex Peralta (@lxslrrzbl) January 30, 2017

I love you Miss Canada! Beauty in all shapes and sizes. You are an inspiration! #TaasBanderaNgLawStudents @YourLawyerSays @LawStdntsofMNL — Grace Garvida (@AmazingGraaace) January 30, 2017

Though Miss Canada did not come out victorious in this year’s competition, she did make it quite far in the pageant. Siera looked absolutely gorgeous showing off her amazing curves in the swimwear competition and fans took real notice of her ability to flaunt all of her assets! “MISS CANADA ACTING SO CONFIDENT WITH HER BODY IS WHAT I LIVE FOR,” one Twitter user wrote. “Many have judged Miss Canada for her ‘curves’ but I love how confidently she rocked that swimsuit. Go girl!” another tweeted. We couldn’t agree more!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Siera and Ashley are amazing role models to other girls who deal with body shaming? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.