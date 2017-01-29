Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles: Former Lovers Attend Same Concert — Awkward Run-In?

FameFlynet

Whoa! Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, who have dated each other off and on since 2013, were both at the Kings Of Leon concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 28. Did they run into each other? And was it awkward? We’ve got all the detail here!

The Los Angeles Kings Of Leon concert was a star-studded event on Saturday, Jan. 28. All your favorite celebrities came together and jammed out to hits like “Sex On Fire” and “Use Somebody.” However, there were two stars who attended the event that probably did everything they could to avoid each other — exes Kendall Jenner, 21, and Harry Styles, 22.

The former lovers, who have dated each other off and on since 2013, could have had an awkward run-in, but fortunately they didn’t. Especially because Harry was pictured attending the concert with a sexy brunette — it’s very possible he was on a date!

Kendall, who attended the concert with friends, kept her cool, though. She was pictured rocking a panama hat, black denim jeans, cut-out ankle boots, a denim jacket, and a white t-shirt.

Harry, on the other hand, wore a bright red trench coat. As for his mystery date — well, she looked like a dead ringer for Kendall. And no, we’re not joking.

As we previously told you, Kendall and Harry were first romantically linked in 2013 after they met on the set of The X Factor. Furthermore, they enjoyed a Caribbean getaway together earlier last year. And then, they were spotted on a dinner date at Ysabel in Los Angeles last September.

A source told PEOPLE, “Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.”

It sounds like Kendall has always held a torch for Harry — so it’s a good thing they kept their distance at the concert. It wouldn’t have been fun for Kendall to run into him on his date.

