Brie Larson Slays In Skintight White Dress At 2017 SAG Awards

Does Brie Larson ever NOT look absolutely stunning?! She was gorgeous as ever at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she walked the red carpet in an incredible white gown. Are you feeling her daring ensemble?!

Brie Larson, 27, attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a skintight, white halter dress, and she looked totally flawless! With the gown hugging every curve, it’s certainly not a look that just anybody could pull off, but it’s not surprising that Brie did it absolutely perfectly. The dress featured a slight leg slit, as well, adding even more sex appeal to the ensemble.

To complete her red carpet look, Brie pulled her hair back into a tight bun, and added dramatic, dark eye makeup to contrast her pale skin and the light dress. Oh, and the light reddish/coral lip was the perfect pop of color, too!

This year, Brie is serving as a presenter at the awards show, and although she has kept a low profile in recent months, she was the absolute QUEEN of awards season last year. In fact, she actually won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in Room at the 2016 show! Of course, she also took home the Oscar AND Golden Globe for that role, so Brie certainly has a legacy around these big ceremonies. It’s great to see she hasn’t lost her incredible sense of style in the past year!

Brie has two big movies coming out in 2017 — she’s starring in Kong: Skull Island and the highly-anticipated film, The Glass Castle, due out later this year. We’ve been seriously deprived of her incredible work since the release of Room, so we can’t wait to check these two out and see what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brie’s look on the red carpet?

