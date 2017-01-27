Rafael Nadal Passionately Kisses Gf Xisca Perello Ahead Of Aus. Open Match — See Pics

SplashNews

There’s nothing like having your No. 1 supporter by your side ahead of a big match — just ask Rafael Nadal! The Spanish tennis star’s girlfriend, Xisca Perello, travelled with him Down Under for the Australian Open, and in a rare PDA sighting, they were caught sharing a sweet kiss and embrace during the trip. Check out the pics!

Rafael Nadal, 30, and Maria 'Xisca' Perello, 28, are known for keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair are Down Under so he can compete in the Australian Open, and in the same day he's taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals of the tournament, photos surfaced of the couple packing on the PDA outside their Melbourne hotel.

In the sweet pics, Xisca can be seen wrapping her arms around Rafa’s waist and leaning in for a hug, while he’s kissing her sweetly on the side of her face. It looks like this was just the fuel he needed to advance to the semis seamlessly!

Xisca and Rafael have been dating since 2005 after meeting at school in Majorca, and she is notoriously known for being incredibly private, despite his celebrity status (friends have described her as “a straightforward no-nonsense girl not interested in glamour or fame). Still, that’s never stopped her from always showing up to cheer Rafael on, which is just what she’s been doing this entire tournament.

That’s not to say the 28-year-old isn’t successful in her own right, though. She studied Business Administration and English in London, and previously worked for insurance company, Mapfre. Aside from that, she’s a Project Director for the Rafael Nadal Foundation.

