Jennifer Lopez Wardrobe Malfunction: Nip Slip Danger In Plunging Dress

Whoops! Jennifer Lopez accidentally flashed her nude-colored bra at the launch of her shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanottis in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. Her wardrobe malfunction headed towards shocking territory when she nearly suffered a nip slip, too!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, hit the red carpet in a very low-cut white blazer dress and gave everyone in attendance a glimpse of her nude bra as she leaned down to take a look at her fabulous shoes. The neckline of the dress allowed JLo to show off a lot of cleavage. Thankfully she had on a bra, because if she didn’t, she totally would have had a nip slip! Good call on wearing the bra, JLo!

The event celebrating her new shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanottis also put some of her famous dresses on display at the Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills. Her iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards and her sexy silver cutout gown from 2014 MTV Video Music Awards were both in the window of the store. JLo posted an Instagram picture from the event and captioned it, “Dreams come true…”

Jennifer is already making 2017 the year of JLo. The flawless singer and actress is working on new music with rumored boyfriend Drake, 30, currently gearing up for season two of her NBC show Shades of Blue, and working on her new dance show World of Dance. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer and fellow World of Dance judge Derek Hough, 31, hit it off immediately and have some serious chemistry already.

Drake was spotted out with sexy porn star Rosee Divine, 27, but we also found out EXCLUSIVELY that it wasn’t a date. The meet-up was just to talk business, and Jennifer totally knew about it! Drake and JLo haven’t been spotted out together recently, but she’s certainly making him drool with sexy outfits like this one!

