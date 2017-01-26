Natalie Portman Channels Demi Moore In Nearly-Nude Pregnancy Pic: Who Did It Better?

Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

SO stunning! Natalie Portman bared her nude baby bump in a jaw-dropping pregnancy portrait for the latest ‘Vanity Fair’ Hollywood Portfolio! And while the star definitely made her own statement, the image undoubtedly resembles Demi Moore’s iconic ‘Vanity Fair’ cover from 1991. Who do YOU think rocked this intimate pose better?

In an image reminiscent of the famous photo of a pregnant Demi Moore, 54, on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, Natalie Portman, 35, posed nearly-nude inside Vanity Fair‘s pages showing off her own baby bump. The actress put her pregnant belly on FULL display for the magazine’s Hollywood issue, and the result is striking. But if you couldn’t help thinking her pic was super similar to Demi’s, you’re not alone! After all, the Vanity Fair‘s fashion and style director, Jessica Diehl, admitted that Demi was in fact the inspiration behind Natalie’s intimate pic.

However, the shoot was first and foremost about letting the Jackie actress shine through on her own. “It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant,” Jessica said inside the mag. And boy did she ever! In the photo, Natalie looks classically beautiful and elegant as she poses to the side, her face looking directly into the camera. Wearing drapey silk fabric, the star cradles her bundle of joy as it peaks out through her clothing.

Demi on the other hand, decided to pose completely naked for her August ’91 cover wearing nothing but giant diamond earrings and a ring, which caused quite a commotion at the time. The shot has since become an iconic image, with other celebrities imitating it as well. But don’t be fooled, the raven-haired beauty is the real OG. Both photos, Demi’s and Natalie’s, were snapped by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Natalie, who’s expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, 39, also showcased her baby bump in a figure-hugging blush dress on the cover of the March 2017 issue. But of course the real power shot is inside. Her black and white image is part of a special edition of Vanity Fair that showcased some the biggest names in tinseltown. Joining the Academy-Award-winner on the cover are other stars including Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong’o, Dakota Johnson, and more.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love when stars show off their baby bumps? Do you think Natalie’s photo will become iconic like Demi’s?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.