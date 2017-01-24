Faith Evans: 5 Things To Know About R&B Star Dating Stevie J

Rex/Shutterstock

Stevie J is dating Faith Evans, but who is she beyond her own impressive music career? We’ve got all you need to know about Stevie’s new lady!

Love & Hip Hop‘s Stevie J, 45, was rumored to be dating the beautiful Faith Evans, 43. The pair started seeing each other while on theBad Boy Reunion Tour together in 2016, but sadly Stevie told HollywoodLife.com on Jan. 23 they were not meant to be. “There’s nothing romantic between us now, that day has come and gone. Some times we crossed the lines,” he said. Here’s five things you need to know about Faith Evans.

1. She’s a Grammy-winning R&B music artist.

Faith Evans has had an incredible music career that’s spanned over the past twenty years! She released her first studio album in 1995 called Faith. She’s been nominated for a Grammy seven times with one win for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with “I’ll Be Missing You,” in 1998. She also won a African American Literary Award in the “Best Biography/Memoir” in 2009 for her book Keep The Faith: A Memoir.

2. She had a famous husband who died.

Faith Evans released “I’ll Be Missing You” as a tribute to her first husband the famous rap icon Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. The couple married in 1994 and had one son named Christopher Jordan Wallace. They were separated at the time of The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder on March 9, 1997. Sean Combs helped Faith produce her tribute song, which stayed on the top of Billboard charts for 11 straight weeks.

3. She loves being in the kitchen.

She posts some delicious looking meals to her Instagram that will have your mouth watering! Just look at that lobster truffle mac & cheese! She’s also showed off her scalloped potatoes, crab cakes, crab claws, and homemade spaghetti sauce with ground filet mignon. Yum!

Lobster truffle Mac & Cheese #Fizzyskitchen A photo posted by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Nov 23, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

4. She’s know Stevie J for a long time.

Now this is really sweet. Faith has known her Stevie J for over 25 years. They first met back in the 90s. “”I’ve known her for like 25 years,” Stevie told his “Breakfast Club” interview. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.” Aw! Stevie J did tell HollywoodLife.com he values Faith too much as a friend to lose her. “I would rather have her as my friend than a romantic relationship because a friendship lasts a lifetime,” he said.

5. She’s an actress too!

Not only can she sing, Faith can act too! She made her most recent appearance in Netflix’s superhero series Luke Cage starring Mike Colter. She played major parts in Turn It Up and The Fighting Temptations, which she co-starred in with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé. Now that’s a star-studded cast!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Faith? Sound off in the comments below!

