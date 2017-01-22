Gavin Rossdale Regrets Split From ‘Incredible’ Gwen Stefani: The ‘Most Painful Experience’

REX/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani may have moved on, but her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale still regrets their split. The singer has revealed just how painful the 2015 divorce was for him and how he feels about the ‘incredible’ mother of his three children now!

Gavin Rossdale, 51, still thinks that his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, 47, is an “incredible” person even after their messy 2015 divorce which occurred amid rumors that the Bush singer had slept with the family nanny. In fact Gavin revealed to Fabulous magazine that the divorce was actually “the complete opposite” of what he wanted. Whoa!

The father of Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — told the magazine that he wishes he had acted differently at the time. “I mean, obviously,” he said. “I know we all wish that, but we can’t so I have to deal with reality.” After going through all that, the Voice UK judge described a marital split as the “hardest, most painful experience,” apart from grieving the death of a loved one.

Gavin referred to Gwen’s relationship with fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton, 40, kindly, calling it the “complete set up” she’s given their children at her home.”When they come to me – unlucky, it’s just me! I always feel a bit like, ‘sorry about that,'” he explained, saying that his boys are really hoping to find him a girlfriend. However, the singer isn’t quite up to dating at the moment after his “lovely” 20-year romance with their mother. Aww!

Meanwhile Gwen is doing just fine, having recently appeared on Blake’s arm at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18. The “Hollaback Girl” singer watched her country crooner perform his sweet hit “Every Time I Hear That Song” and beamed as he accepted his awards for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album. We’re so happy Gwen’s happy, and we hope Gavin will find someone when he’s ready!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gavin is over his ex-wife Gwen?

