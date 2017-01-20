Melania Trump Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder White Gown For Inaugural Ball

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump is officially the First Lady of the United States & she looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20th, in Washington, D.C. Melania has amazing style, so we’re not surprised she appeared in this gorgeous gown! What do you guys think of her look?

Melania Trump, 46, stole the show at the Inauguration Ball in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20th. Melania, our new First Lady of the United States, has been on a roll during this Inauguration weekend and we’ve been loving all of her outfits. She arrived at the ball in this gorgeous gown, though, and we are freaking out because she looks so beautiful.

As if anything could top Melania’s blue Ralph Lauren ensemble from Inauguration day, or her custom-made Reem Acra gown for the pre-Inaugural dinner, she wore this gown. She looked unbelievably gorgeous in her skin-tight, long-sleeve sequin gown for the dinner, but the gown she wore the ball is just stunning.

We are dying over Melania’s insanely gorgeous, off-the-shoulder white gown by designer, Hervé Pierre, Carolina Herrera’s former Creative Director. The gown features stunning ruffles on the bodice. Around her waist was a very thin red ribbon bow belt that highlighted her amazing figure and on the side of her leg was an insanely plunging slit that showed off her fabulous legs.

Ever since Donald Trump’s, 70, inauguration weekend started, Melania has been in a ton of gorgeous outfits. From her military coat at the welcome concert to her gorgeous gold sequin Reem Acra gown at the pre-Inauguration dinner, to our favorite outfit of all time from her, her gorgeous blue Ralph Lauren dress and matching bolero coat which she wore to the Inauguration.

We are obsessed with Melania’s entire look from head-to-toe and we cannot even handle how gorgeous she looked in this ball gown. What did you guys think of her look at the ball?

