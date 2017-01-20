Melania & Barron Trump: How Tall They Are & Other Fun Facts

Courtesy of CNN

Now that Donald Trump is officially the 45th president of the United States, you might be curious to know more about America’s First Family. Find out how tall Melania Trump and Barron Trump are and more facts, right here!

While watching the impeccably dressed Melania Trump, 46, and the handsome little Barron Trump, 10, stand proudly by their husband and father Donald Trump, 70, at the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we couldn’t help but wonder about the mysterious new first family! The former Apprentice host has been on TV for years, so we feel like we already know him pretty well. But as for the rest of the gang, they’ve kept an air of mystery about them — until now! Check out these fun facts!

Many fans noticed that Barron looked shockingly close to Donald’s height while walking beside his dad at the inauguration parade. Though Barron is still growing as a 10-year-old boy, he’s not far off from his father. There is no official height for him, but many fans speculate his is near 5’10” or 5’11”, because he stands 2-3″ above his dad’s shoulder. That’s a tall kid! It’s no surprise though, since Melania is also fairly tall at 5’11” tall.

That extra height is probably what makes him a “natural athlete,” according to Donald. He plays baseball after school, as well as takes golf and tennis classes. Impressive! Another interesting fact about Barron? He’s bilingual! The bright student has learned his mom’s native language of Slovenian, as well as, of course, English.

The new first lady is also a very impressive person. First off, she’s probably the sexiest First Lady America has ever seen. Helloooo she’s been a model since age 16 and signed with an Italian agency at 18! But with her beauty also comes a lot of brain! Did you know Melania can speak FIVE languages? Slovenian, English, Serbian, French, and German. Maybe she’ll be a more helpful asset to the White House than anyone thought. Just imagine how well she could handle foreign affairs!

