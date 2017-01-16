Vanessa Grimaldi: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

Image Courtesy of ABC

Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, definitely caught Nick Viall’s eye right off the bat on season 21 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and became a fan favorite for many. So, who is she? Here’s everything you need to know.

1. She’s a Special Education Teacher and strongly believes that her life’s purpose was to be a teacher… and a mother! So clearly she’s ready to find love — maybe with Nick Viall!

2. She’s actually from Montreal, Quebec, Canada — and proud of it. She recently posted on Instagram wearing adorable onesie pajamas that showed off her Canadian pride! While she learned French and English in school, she is 100 percent Italian and grew up speaking that around the house. Family is “very important” to her, and if she gets to hometown dates, Nick should definitely be prepared! “I respect my family’s opinions as they usually are right in the end,” she said in her interview.

3. She’s been in movies! According to her IMDB page, she’s been in Being Human, Blue Mountain State and Ascension. She’s also co-hosted GameLoft podcasts and videos — so maybe she’d go into that career, too.

4. When she met Nick, she told him that she was submitted for The Bachelor by a friend and had told her friend she really wanted it to be Nick. When she found out it was him, she felt like the “stars aligned.” She has been in a long-term relationship before though, as she revealed in her interview that the most romantic thing she’s ever received is a promise ring!

5. She definitely doesn’t hold back. In one episode, we see Vanessa standing up to Nick. “Are you looking for a wife? Are you looking for someone to f—k around with?” she asks him. Well, that’s one way to be direct!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vanessa has a chance to win Nick’s heart?

