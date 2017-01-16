Martin Luther King Day: What Is Actually Open On The Holiday?

REX/Shutterstock

The second federal holiday of the year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has arrived on Jan. 16, and if you’re worrying about what your options are to do if you have the day off, we have you covered. Find out what’s open on MLK Day here!

Don’t worry, there’s plenty to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — for the most part, stores, malls and restaurants are all open and operating under normal hours, so if you have the day off of work and school, you can get a lot done.

Remember, though, the stock market is closed, so banks and financial institutions are shut down for the day, so any transactions you make won’t be posted until tomorrow! The same goes for the post office — they’re closed, and there’s no mail delivery on MLK Day. Hopefully anyone who is sending something out accounted for this if there’s a deadline that needs to be reached! FED Ex and UPS are still delivering and picking up packages as per their usual schedules.

Also, if you’re taking any form of public transportation on the 16th, make sure to check your local websites or stations — it’s possibly they’re running on a weekend or holiday schedule since less commuters will be out on the road.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s actual birthday was on Jan. 15, but the annual holiday to celebrate his memory falls on the third Monday of January each year. President Barack Obama has also started a Day of Service on MLK Day as part of his United We Serve initiative, in which he asks Americans to use the holiday to take part in civic and community service projects. Another great idea if you’re looking for something to do today!

