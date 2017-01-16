Katherine Heigl Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband — A Baby Boy

REX Shutterstock

It’s a BOY for Katherine Heigl & her hubby Josh Kelley! The adorable couple are officially three-time parents now that the actress has given birth for the very 1st time — SO exciting! The couple are already adoptive parents to two adorable little girls and we can only imagine how thrilled everyone must be about welcoming a new addition to the fam! Get the details here.

Giving birth for the first time Katherine Heigl, 38, and her husband Josh Kelley, 36, have welcomed their third child — and first biological baby — into the world! Katherine and Josh are already proud parents to two adopted little girls: Nancy Leigh (Naleigh), eight, and Adalaide Marie Hope, four, and now have a son as well! We’re sure Naleigh and Addey are over the moon about having a baby brother. So far the couple hasn’t released the exact date of the birth or the name of their son yet, but we can’t wait to find out what it is.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star announced her pregnancy back in June by telling People magazine, “The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family. Naleigh and Adelaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.” Aww!

For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs…Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! thoseheavenlydays.com A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Leading up to her son’s birth, Katherine shared moments from her pregnancy with fans via social media — including on her new blog, Those Heavenly Days. In fact, the star got pretty candid about her first pregnancy experience, even revealing how she was managing her weight. “The first month of my pregnancy I was eating bowls of fettuccine Alfredo and huge slices of chocolate cake, all the while telling myself I was eating for two,” she joked on her site. Once she got that out of her system though, Katherine admitted she started eating cleaner and doing yoga.

The blonde beauty and her singer/songwriter husband adopted their oldest daughter from South Korea back in September 2009 when she was nine months old. Three years later, in 2012, the couple adopted Adelaide domestically. We’re so happy they expanded their sweet family once again as the pair have always said they’ve wanted a big family.

“We would love more children and Josh and I are in negotiations over how many more. I’d like two more, he thinks three’s a nice number, so we’ll see!” Katherine told Hello! magazine after adopting Addey nearly five years ago. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Katherine and Josh expanded their family? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.