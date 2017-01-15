Dick Gautier Dead: ‘Get Smart’ Actor Dies At 85 — So Sad

REX/Shutterstock

Dick Gautier, the man famous for playing Hymie the Robot on the sitcom ‘Get Smart’, has died at the age of 85. Dick passed away on Friday, January 13 after suffering a ‘long illness’, according to his daughter.

It’s unclear what illness actor Dick Gauiter suffered from. His daughter, Denise, told The Hollywood Reporter that her father died at his assisted living facility in Arcadia, California.

Hymie the Robot was an incredibly popular character on the 1960s spy spoof sitcom Get Smart, thanks to Dick’s incredible timing and background as a standup comic. Despite the fact that Dick only appeared as the robot in four episodes across six seasons, Hymie was clearly a fan favorite on the show.

While Get Smart gave him national fame, Dick was also a gifted theater star. He was nominated for a Tony for originating the legendary role of Conrad Birdie in the original Broadway production of Bye, Bye Birdie in 1960. Amazing!

Dick leaves behind daughters Denise and Chris, and son Rand; grandchildren Darby, Brandon, Megan and Elisa; and great-grandchildren Reya, Bella, Odette, Jade, and Avery.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Dick’s family during this difficult time. Send them well wishes in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.