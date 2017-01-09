Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split: Why He Stormed Out After Blowup Fight On Her Bday

Nicki Minaj’s 34th birthday celebration certainly didn’t go as she expected! Rather than having a fun and relaxing vacation to Turks & Caicos for her big day last month, the rapper’s trip ended in disaster when she had a huge spat with boyfriend, Meek Mill — and it’s what led to their eventual breakup, according to a new report. Get the details here!

Meek Mill, 29, apparently wasn’t giving Nicki Minaj, 34, enough attention when they jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate her 34th birthday at the beginning of December! The two were having major issues the entire trip because of how much time he was spending with his friends, and eventually, after a blowout fight, he stormed off, leaving the island without her, according to TMZ.

The site reports that rumors of Meek cheating are totally illegitimate, and it was this massive fight, not infidelity, that led to the relationship’s demise. Fans actually picked up on the fact that something had gone wrong on the vacay when the 34-year-old posted a super cryptic Instagram on Dec. 11, but the breakup wasn’t confirmed until weeks later.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Nicki tweeted on Jan. 5. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year.” Meek has his own way of confirming the news that same day — he posted an Instagram live video in which he can be seen partying with friends while looking for “thots” and claiming he “needs love.”

Interestingly, Nicki and Meek were both in Miami for New Year’s Eve, with appearances at separate clubs just miles away from each other. They managed to avoid each other, and although Nicki has had trouble ending things for good with Meek in the past, it definitely seems like this breakup may be the real deal!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Meek will ever get back together? Do you want them to, or are they better apart?