‘Pitch Perfect 3’: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson & More Get Together For First Cast Photo

Squad goals! Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and more ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ stars teamed up for the first cast photo on Jan. 5, treating fans to an adorable bonding moment between the co-stars. Check out the epic snapshot!

This is aca-awesome! The superstar cast of Pitch Perfect 3 teamed up for a seriously epic photo opportunity on Jan. 5, sending fans into a total frenzy! Anna Kendrick, 31, who portrays Beca in the sing-along franchise, shared a heartwarming snap featuring herself and the original Barden Bellas, Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), Anna Camp (Aubrey), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Chrissie Fit (Flo) and Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose). Kelley Jakle (Jessica), Brittany Snow (Chloe) and Kelley Jakle (Jessica) also posed for the playful snap, which Anna suitably captioned “team.” Noticeably missing was Hailee Steinfeld, however the singer is reportedly keeping busy on tour!

Pitch Perfect 2 set the expectations very high, since it had the biggest movie-musical opening of all time, earning a staggering $287.5 million worldwide! Looking ahead, Ruby Rose is rumored to have snagged a role in the upcoming film, which could really shake things up. There’s plenty more big changes where that came from, since Skylar Astin, 29, also dropped a major bombshell Dec. 15. He confirmed his all-boy a cappella group won’t be returning, writing, “The Trebles and I won’t be in the third Pitch Perfect movie. They seem to be taking the story in a different direction.”

Nonetheless, it certainly was a momentous occasion on Jan. 5, since it marked the first day of work on PP3. Ester even reposted Anna’s candid snap with a sweet caption, “Today was a good day #pp3 #bellalove.” Kelly also took to social media to share another version of the shot, alongside a message which read, “Blurry but happy first day of #pp3!!” The third installment is set for release Dec. 22, 2017, so fans are already counting down the days until it hits theaters!

