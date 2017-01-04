Julianne Hough’s 6 Pack Abs & Lean Legs: Exactly What She Eats In Day — Copy Her Diet

SplashNews

Julianne Hough has the epitome of a ‘dancer’s body’ — you can get her lean muscles and long limbs by copying her exact, healthy diet, which she is revealing below!

Julianne Hough told People magazine’s January 16 issue exactly what she eats in a day.

Before her workout, she has a green juice, which consists of cucumber, spinach, kale, pear, celery, carrot, green apple, ginger, lemon and beets.

For breakfast, she fuels with 2 steamed eggs over easy with sliced avocado and tomato on the side. Instead of coffee, she reaches for 1 cup of English Breakfast tea with skim milk and Stevia in the Raw.

Her morning snack is an apple pie smoothie (YUM!) which is made with 5 raw almonds, 1 red apple, 1 small frozen banana, 6 oz. fat-free plain Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup almond milk and 1/2 tsp. of ground cinnamon.

For lunch, Julianne has a boneless, skinless chicken breast over salad. Her salad contains mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, hearts of palm, almonds, edamame, banana peppers. For dressing, she mixes olive oil with a squeezed lemon.

Her afternoon snack is an orange, which satisfies her sweet tooth….most of the time. Julianne says, “If I want a piece of chocolate, I go for something dark to satisfy the craving.”

Her dinner is usually a 6 oz. piece of baked salmon, with sliced lemon and rosemary for flavor. On the side? 2 cups sauteed spinach with pink salt and seltzer water for a drink.

For dessert, she has four dark chocolate covered almonds. Julianne also has 5 glasses of water daily to help her stay hydrated.

Julianne really needs to fuel her workouts, so she eats super clean. She told People, “If you miss a workout — just try to move your body every day and focus on forward momentum to keep on track.”

HollywoodLifers, does seeing Julianne Hough’s daily diet help you? Does it inspire you to eat healthier?

