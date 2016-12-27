The Best Bling: Who Had The Best Celebrity Engagement Ring of 2016?

REX Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

2016 was the year of the best bling in Hollywood as so many celeb couples got engaged — and we’ve rounded up the 15 best celebrity engagement rings of 2016. Did you have a favorite?

‘Tis the season for a slew of proposals and as engagement season is officially upon us, we’re looking back on the best and brightest, most extravagant celebrity engagement rings of 2016. From Mariah Carey to Pippa Middleton, the diamond rings were bigger and brighter than ever before — and even though some of these celeb couples won’t be ringing in 2017 together, we’ll never forget their ginormous diamonds.

Mariah is definitely rocking one of the most memorable rocks of 2016, presented to her by her ex, James Packer, in January 2016 — in fact, even though the couple split up, the diva is still sporting the stunning, 20-carat diamond ring.



Ciara had quite the year! 2016 ushered in a proposal, wedding, and pregnancy with Russell Wilson, and it all began when the NFL player presented the sexy songstress with a diamond ring that clocked in at over 10 carats in February 2016.

Another major proposal that made headlines in 2016 was when Kate Middleton‘s little sister, Pippa Middleton, stepped out in July 2016 sporting an art deco-inspired diamond ring from her hedge fund manager fiancé, James Matthews.

One of the most surprising proposals of the year came from Rob Kardashian as he popped the question and presented Blac Chyna with a massive 7-carat sparkler, a big step in their whirlwind, on-again, off-again romance — and Blac loved showing off her brand new bling!

