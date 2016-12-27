‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! ‘Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and her hubby Blake Jenner are splitting up after less than two years of marriage! Get all the details on the shocking divorce right here.

Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, 28, and her husband Blake Jenner, 24, are getting a divorce after less than two years of marriage, TMZ reported on Dec. 27. We could not be more shocked by the breakup, as we have completely adored the pair since they first got together while shooting the final seasons of Glee, after Blake snagged the role of Ryder Lynn after winning Oxygen’s The Glee Project.

Melissa, who plays the title character on Supergirl, was the one who filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason in the court documents. The actress is also asking that the court not grant spousal support to either one of them. Melissa is officially dropping “Jenner” from her legal name. The couple does not have any children.

The stars said “I do” in a super secret ceremony in March 2015 after being engaged since 2013. They kept things so hush-hush that fans didn’t even know about the private ceremony until months later, even though the pair had shared photos of their amazing European honeymoon on Instagram!

The couple had some very adorable moments throughout the years, including their time spent shooting Glee together and Blake’s guest appearances on his wife’s CW series. “I love working with him,” Michelle told PEOPLE Now about filming with Blake on Supergirl. “We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.” After sweet comments like that we don’t know what went wrong. Let’s just hope the two are able to make a clean break!

