Drake & More Stars Celebrate Hanukkah — See The Epic Pics

Drake and other stars celebrated Hanukkah with some seriously amazing pics, and we have them here! Check out our gallery for the epic photos and get all the details here!

It’s their favorite time of year! Our favorite celebrities celebrated Hanukkah, and seriously, it looks like they had just as much fun as we did! Drake, 30, celebrates the Jewish holiday every year and always sends some amazing photos for all his fans to see! So what did the “Hotline Bling” rapper do this year?

This year, as he usually does, Drake posted a cute photo of himself with a friend! In years past, he has shared photos of his oldest and closest friends. In one of our favorite pictures of his, he even played spin the dreidel in front of a plate of potato latkes! Seriously, as if we couldn’t love him even more. But it’s not just Drake who celebrates Hanukah!

NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire visited Jerusalem, Israel this year to celebrate the Hanukkah, and shared an amazing Instagram pic in front of street art with a friend. As for some of our favorite celebrity Hanukkah wishes from years past? Well, how can we forget when Harry Styles took to Twitter to wish his fans a Happy Hanukah? “Polishing my dreidel and searching for oil. Chanukah sameach everybody,” he wrote. SO adorable and sweet of him! As for who else? Chelsea Clinton, Billy Eichner, Ellen DeGeneres, Kat Dennings and Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban have also wished their fans a Happy Hanukah with some sweet tweets in years past.

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite Hanukkah picture? How do you and your family celebrate the holiday? Have a look through our gallery and let us know what you think. Happy Hanukkah!

