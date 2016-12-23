Liam Payne Surprises Poor Kids In Hospital With Gifts Before Christmas — So Sweet

Courtesy of Instagram

One Direction’s Liam Payne got into the spirit and delivered gifts to children in the hospital where he was born. Read on to see how the dad-to-be put the touching gesture together!

Liam Payne, 23, totally got into the spirit of giving when he delivered gifts and handwritten cards to children in the hospital where he was born. Isn’t that just the sweetest? The singer apparently sent hundreds of presents to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, England. Plus, Liam even wrote personalized notes for the children with their presents and they all promised they would not open their gifts until Christmas morning. Aw!

The charity coordinator for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust explained how the hospital worked with Liam to surprise the kids. “I got a call from someone who works with Liam asking if it was okay for the gifts to be delivered,” Leanne Bood told Yahoo. “Of course I was delighted to and we set about arranging it.” Leanne also expressed the hospital’s gratitude by saying, “We just want to say a huge thank you to Liam for this wonderful gesture.”

The hospital hopes Liam can get some time off from working on his new album and visit the kids in person so they can thank him. That’s so precious! Liam will certainly be busy in 2017 between his new music post-One Direction and the upcoming arrival of his first baby! He stepped out with his girlfriend, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, in late November who debuted a baby-bump.

Baby rumors had been circling the couple ever since they began dating in February. Fans followed the clues after Liam said he was, “the luckiest man in the world,” and Cheryl’s mother, Joan Callaghan, 57, was spotted buying a maternity pillow back in September. It’s all so exciting! Now fellow One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson‘s, 24, little Freddie will have a new playmate soon. Can you imagine a One Direction baby playdate? It would be too cute!

HollywoodLifers, how thoughtful was Liam to send all those gifts? Sound off below!

