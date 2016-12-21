How To Treat & Prevent A Cold As Temps Drop — Expert Tips To Keep You Healthy

Courtesy of Instagram

We may be dreaming of a winter wonderland outside, but getting sick is no fairytale. We have expert medical advice on how to prevent getting sick and how to heal yourself if you do!

Getting sick sucks. It may be fun to lay in bed for a day, but by day five of sneezing, coughing and feeling weak, it’s not fun anymore.

Maria M. Mantione, an Associate Clinical Professor at St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Services, told us the following tips!

What should you do when you feel a cold coming on?



“If you feel a sore throat or cold coming on, you should stay home and get plenty of rest. You can also head to your local pharmacy and purchase pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen to have on hand for when it gets worse, as well as pseudoephedrine for a stuffy nose, and Chloraseptic spray and lozenges for sore throats. The good thing about having sore throat sprays and lozenges like Chloraseptic is that they are portable and can be used anywhere, so at the first sign of a sore throat ruining your day, you can stop it in its tracks.”

Is it ok to have lozenges as well as a medicine like Dayquil?



“You should ALWAYS talk to your pharmacist if you have questions about drug interactions before taking over-the-counter medications. However, lozenges such as Chloraseptic Sore Throat or Sore Throat Max are safe to use with cough and cold products such as DayQuil. Chloraspetic lozenges that contain cough medicine, such as Chloraseptic Sore Throat + Cough, should not be taken at the same time as other over-the-counter medicines, like DayQuil, that contain the cough suppressant dextromethorphan.”

How long does a cold typically last?



“The common cold is caused by a virus, and while they can linger for up to 2 weeks, most clear up in about a week from the onset of symptoms. Getting plenty of rest is the best way to feel better sooner. In the meantime, you can treat your cold symptoms with over the counter medicines until your body recovers.”

How can you tell a cold versus the flu?



“While colds and the flu have very similar symptoms, there are a few key differences that can help you distinguish the difference. A cold comes on rather slowly, making you feel like you are “coming down with something.” Colds generally start with a scratchy, sore throat and runny nose and sneezing and then progress over a few days to congestion and cough. The flu comes on much quicker, and you will generally experience all the symptoms almost immediately. Also, the flu is almost always accompanied by high fevers, body aches, and chills — along with the cough, congestion, and sneezing similar to a cold. The viruses that cause a cold and the flu are different, but both are contagious so to see if the flu virus is in your area, you can check the website Chloraseptic.com/flu-tracker.”

When should you go to go to the doctor?



“If you think you may have the flu, you should contact your doctor as soon as possible, as there are medicines you can take to shorten how long you are sick, which can also decrease the chances that you spread the flu virus to others. Otherwise, deciding when to go to the doctor really depends on the person and the symptoms they are experiencing. If you think it’s a cold and your symptoms are mild (no fever or bad cough), you can try alleviating your symptoms with over-the-counter medicines. Talk to your pharmacist who can help you choose which ones are best for your symptoms. If you’re not improving or your symptoms get worse, I’d suggesting visiting your doctor.”

HollywoodLifers, do these tips help you on how to prevent getting sick this winter?