Kristen Stewart & Nikki Reed End Feud & Reunite For 1st Photo In Years — See Pic

Yep, this is really happening! Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed are far from BFFs, but that didn’t stop them from posing for a photo together when they attended the same event on Oct. 26!

Now that Kristen Stewart, 26, is no longer dating Robert Pattinson, 30, it looks like she’s cool with his other ex, Nikki Reed! Things were obviously always awkward for the Twilight stars because of their mutual ex-boyfriend, but they seemed to have put their differences in the past now — they even took a pic together at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show earlier this week.

The ladies aren’t all smiles in the shot or anything, but it’s still a pretty big deal that they played nice for a photo opp. Kristen actually attended the show with her new girlfriend, St. Vincent, 34, marking their first appearance at a public event together. As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, the ladies were PDAing like crazy all night and looked SO in love.

Meanwhile, Nikki has also moved on from her relationship with Rob — she’s happily married to Ian Somerhalder, 37, who just gushed about wanting to start a family with the actress on Oct. 27. Of course, Rob is engaged to FKA Twigs, 28, so all three members of this love triangle are clearly beyond their on-set drama.

Interestingly, Kristen and Nikki both also attended the Elle Women In Hollywood gala on Oct. 24, and we were totally wondering if there was any awkwardness between them. They didn’t take a picture together there, but hopefully this latest development means nothing crazy went down. Anna Kendrick, 31, and Dakota Fanning, 22, were also in attendance, making it a full-on Twilight reunion — and obviously we were completely obsessing about it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen and Alicia reuniting? Do you think they’ll be good friends now?