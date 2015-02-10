Leonardo DiCaprio & Rihanna Split? — Actor Seen Out With New Model

Is their fling over already? Leonardo DiCarpio was spotted out with his favorite type of female, a model, the night before Rihanna’s performed at the Grammys. Bummer.

Rihanna, 26, may be back on the market again. Despite a rumored romance with the singer, Leonardo DiCaprio, 40, has reportedly found someone new to focus his attention on — and made sure to let Rihanna know he was over it by sending a pretty loud message.

Rihanna & Leonardo DiCaprio Split Already?

Well, this sucks.

Rihanna and Leonardo’s rumored romance might be done, especially since the actor was spotted hanging out with a gorgeous model, reports Radar Online.

The report claims that Leo was the one to put an end to his fling with Rihanna, and quickly moved on by hanging out with a hot new model during a night out on Feb. 7.

“They were making out,” a source told the outlet of Leo and his new model friend. The awkward part? Rihanna was only a few feet away!

Yikes. That’s one way to call it quits.

Rihanna & Leo Avoided Each Other At Party

While the once rumored couple sat at separate tables inside 1OAK that night, it sounds like they did everything possible to distance themselves.

Not only was Leo making out with his new model, but he had a table right next to the DJ. Meanwhile, Rihanna sat at the owners table and relaxed with friends just 24 hours before she was set to take the Grammys stage.

It totally sucks that these two won’t be making their red carpet debut any time soon, doesn’t it? Hopefully the split was mutual!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are you bummed to hear that Rihanna and Leo might be done? Did you hope to see them flourish as a couple? Comment below with your thoughts!

— Lauren Cox

Follow @Iaurencox