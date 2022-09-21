Zendaya’s Latest Classy Ensemble Included This Must-Have Fall Top

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

No piece of clothing represents fall quite like a turtleneck. They’re warm, comfy, fashionable and, most of all, timeless. Turtlenecks will truly never go out of style.

Groundbreaking tennis player Serena Williams recently had her second match at the US Open and a few of her celebrity friends were in attendance. Zendaya was one of the famous faces to grace the crowd and made a fall fashion statement with her chosen look. Her pairing of a bold lacy skirt with a classy black turtleneck sweater was simply to die for. Luckily, we’ve found a dupe that looks like it came straight from Zendaya’s closet, and it’s on Amazon for less than $50.

Oversized Turtleneck Sweater: $38 – $44

Buy it on Amazon

This oversized turtleneck sweater goes perfectly with whatever bottoms you’re wearing, whether that be a pair of blue jeans, stretchy yoga leggings or a sexy miniskirt. Available in over 30 unique colors and styles, this turtleneck is a great building block for all the fall looks you’re wanting to achieve this season. Take some inspo from Zendaya and style it with bright and sophisticated pieces to complete an eye-catching look.

While the actual turtleneck Zendaya was spotted in may be out of our price range, this oversized sweater on Amazon starts out at just a little under $40. Soft, stretchy and just thick enough to keep you warm in the chilly days and nights ahead, this sweater will quickly become your go-to clothing piece. Raters give this baggy chic turtleneck a 4.3 out of 5 stars and one ecstatic purchaser left a 5-star rating saying that this is her ‘new favorite sweater,’

“I like to wear loose or oversize tops. This one surpassed my expectations. The sizing chart was helpful so the sweaters were just right, not huge as many are. It’s flattering and can be worn with jeans, leggings, or nice pants for going out to dinner. The softness of the sweater was a great and lovely surprise. I even bought another. My new favorite sweater.”

Join the likes of Zendaya and thousands of others who have already discovered that the secret to pulling off the ultimate stylish yet cozy look is a turtleneck sweater. Fall is practically knocking on our front door, so you’ll want to add this fashion staple to your cart quickly before the season officially starts.