You Won’t Believe How Similiar These $20 Yoga Shorts Are To Lululemon

There’s nothing like a good morning workout to set the tone for your day. Or maybe you prefer working out in the evenings to unwind from your day and help you ease into a more restful evening. Whatever time you prefer working out, one thing is certain – your workout gear should be both practical and comfortable.

With the summer heat quickly approaching shorts are the way to go. Have you seen the Lululemon yoga shorts? Love the style but hate the price? We found the perfect affordable dupe on Amazon. Check out the KKB High Waist Active Wear Shorts – similar to that Lululemon pair, but at a fraction of the price.

Made of nylon and spandex, the KKB High waist activewear shorts are the perfect pair of workout shorts, especially for these hot summer days. KKB’s choice of fabric makes these shorts stretchy and breathable for maximum comfort in the yoga studio or outside at the park. You can stretch out or execute your favorite yoga pose without worrying about your pants rolling down thanks to a wide elastic band. The high-rise shorts cover the navel while providing tummy control and keeping your pants exactly where they belong.

Speaking of stretching, bend and move with confidence thanks to the gusseted crotch that allows freedom of movement. Another cool feature of these shorts is the two huge pockets that can easily fit your phone when you want to listen to your exercise playlist or keep your keys handy when you don’t want to carry a bag.

Similar styles from brands like Lululemon can easily go for $50 or more, but the KKB activewear shorts are on sale now on Amazon for $19.99 Go ahead and enjoy your favorite workout in these shorts for less than its competitors. At a price like this, you can pick up a pair for every day of the week!