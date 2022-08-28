This $5 Setting Powder Is A Perfect Dupe For The $40 Laura Mercier

Image Credit: deagreez/Adobe

Say goodbye to the days of overspending on setting powder and constantly reapplying makeup. We found a must-have setting powder that’s budget-friendly without sacrificing quality. Shoppers are even calling it a dupe for Laura Mercier’s wildly popular $40 setting powder. Best of all, it’s only $5.82. Yes, you read that right. It’s less than $6 and just as effective as Laura Mercier.

One shopper’s testimonial is everything, saying that “[i]t’s perfect! My makeup came out flawless[…]There was no separation, no creasing.” That review was enough to have us sold, but there are more than 67,000 just like it. Head over to Amazon to grab this $5 game-changer.

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, Translucent, Pack of 1: $5.72 (Orig. $6.99)

We’re all looking for ways to keep our makeup set perfectly. Stop yearning for flawless makeup and make it happen with the Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder. This high-quality powder seems like it should have an expensive price tag with how effortlessly it hides lines and wrinkles, but it’s less than $6.

Thanks to the extra translucent coverage and loose powder, you can set your face to minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, scars, acne and any other blemish you’re trying to hide. This gives your face a smoother and softer look. The translucent shade works for most, but there are five other powder shades, including translucent extra coverage.

Not only is this powder effective and affordable, but it’s also versatile. Use the Coty Airspun Face Powder as a foundation coverage, helping smooth and soften the appearance of your skin. Other times, use it as a setting powder on top of your makeup to give you a flawless finish. You can even apply this powder to set and “bake” contouring and highlights. With so many application possibilities, it’s truly an all-in-one beauty product.

Though lightweight, this loose powder gives long-lasting coverage. Wear the Airspun Face Powder all day without that uncomfortable makeup feel. The secret to this lightweight feel? The powder is blended with air to create a light, velvety finish. This timeless product is an absolute essential for all beauty lovers.

To use this loose powder, first apply your concealer, blending it under your eyes. After your concealer dries, apply a layer of Coty Airspun to let it bake, or set for 5-10 minutes. Afterward, grab your powder brush to sweep away excess powder. That’s all it takes, and it lasts all day. Does it get any easier than that?

Save money and get the flawless face of your dreams with the Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder. For only $5, this powder is shaking things up. Hurry and get it for this low price while you can.