Prime Day Deal: Get Rid Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles With This Skin-Tightening Device That’s 30% Off

The NuFACE wrinkle-smoothing device is currently an Amazon Prime Day deal & you can shop it here for $104!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being in quarantine for months has definitely been stressful and if you’re suffering from fine lines and wrinkles, the NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device is going to be your new best friend. The device is currently 30% off for Amazon Prime Day and you can get it for just $104.30 which is a great deal considering it retails for $149. The anti-aging device is a microcurrent tool that targets lines and wrinkles around your eyes, lips, and forehead. Not only does it help smooth lines, but it also tightens your skin in just three minutes. In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!

Get the NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device here for $104.30.

The tool is the size of a mascara which makes it convenient to store and take with you if you’re traveling. Once the device is fully charged it can last for up to 40 three-minute treatments. Once it is charged, the tool is completely cordless and comes with a USB charging cord. Also included in the kit is a NuFACE FIX Serum 0.25oz and a one-year warranty. Once treatment lasts three minutes and you can use it up to two times a day.

People swear by this treatment and one user, Elvira, raved about the device writing, “A few of my girlfriends have raved about NuFace’s Fix so I had to try it for myself. I ordered the Fix and Fix Serum to go with it. The Fix also comes with a travel size Serum too. The Serum is essential, not only aiding in hydration and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles but helps the Fix device glide easy across your skin. The Fix arrived in beautiful, simple, yet luxe packaging. Very impressive. The Fix device needs to be charged a few hours prior to first use and it stays charged for several days. It comes with a USB cord too.”

This deal won’t last forever and you better act fast if you want to snag it!