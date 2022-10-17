How To DIY A Max From ‘Strangers Things’ Halloween Costume Under $60

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, then you are going to love the Halloween costume DIY we came up with – Max. Played by Sadie Sink, Max is a popular character on the hit show who loves to wear simple and practical outfits. Two outfits in particular that she is known for are her blue track jacket and her striped T-shirt.

If you want to dress up as Max this Halloween, follow our DIY list below for some essential pieces that will make you instantly recognizable.

1. A blue track jacket

Throughout the entire show, Max wears a light blue, zip-up sweatshirt with yellow and white stripes, and this one looks exactly like it. Throw it on with a pair of jeans and a black and white patterned T-shirt underneath. $37, amazon.com



2. A striped T-shirt

Max is always wearing a high-neck, rainbow-striped crew-neck T-shirt. Her specific shirt is the Honey Punch Striped Ringer Tee, however, it is sold out everywhere, so this similar tee is a perfect alternative and you can wear it even after Halloween is over. $20, amazon.com

3. Vans sneakers

Max loves wearing her high-top brown Vans sneakers throughout the show and you can shop an almost identical pair right here. Pair them with jeans and a T-shirt and you are good to go. $56, asos.com