Don’t Walk, Run! Amazon Has $25 Shorts That Are Lululemon Lookalikes

Lululemon lookalikes for less than half of the price? Sign us up. From the look to the feel, these Amazon favorites have customers raving. If you’re looking to work out in style without overspending these are just for you. These BMJL Women’s Running Shorts are an absolute summer must-have regardless of what you’re doing.

Tired of uncomfortable athletic wear? No worries. These running shorts are made of polyester and spandex to ensure a smooth and comfortable feel. These shorts are also durable and made with sweat-wicking material to keep you dry. The perks don’t stop there, though. The elastic waistband and loose fit design make these shorts breathable and soft. With the side pocket design, you can keep your phone, wallet, and other essentials close while you work out. Thanks to the zippers, you don’t have to worry about losing any of your belongings during movement.

Chic meets sporty in the most flattering way with these high-waisted shorts. The tulip cut edge adds a flirty feel and helps you move more freely. Whether you’re lifting weights, doing cardio, or yoga, these athletic shorts are perfect. They’re also great for running errands, daily wear, and lounging. Easily pair them with a tank, t-shirt, or sports bra and sneakers.

These $25 shorts come in 32 different colors including classic black, violet, and blue. Snag your favorite colors and show your style while you work out. Flattering for all body types, these shorts are available in sizes extra-small to 3x large.

Run to Amazon and snag these Lululemon lookalike shorts in every color before they’re gone. Whether you’re working out, relaxing or going out – get ready for comfort you’ll want to live in these shorts.