Don’t Walk, Run! The Famous Laneige Lip Mask Is 30% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Lips are one of the most important parts of your face, yet taking care of them usually ends up on the backburner. While most of us have a detailed skincare routine that we abide by religiously, our lips usually get stuck with simple chapstick, lip balm, or lipstick (if they’re lucky).

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $16.80 / 30% off (Orig. $24) – Buy it on Amazon

Your opportunity to give your lips the care they deserve is here now that the Laneige Lip Mask is on sale for Prime Day! As the #1 best-selling product in beauty and personal care on Amazon, this lip mask is the real deal. Snag this magic in a jar for 30% off, but hurry, because these deals only last through Prime Day.

Laneige has packed this lip mask with nourishing ingredients to hydrate dry and flaky lips. Enriched with vitamin C, antioxidants and a Berry Mix Complex, it offers a yummy and naturally sweet fragrant blend of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry and blueberry extracts to drive your senses wild.

Working the Laneige Lip Mask into your busy life’s routine is simple and with fantastic results. Apply a generous layer of the balm to your lips and leave it on overnight. You will wake up with plump, refreshed, supple and soft-to-the-touch lips. This product works so well that one unit is sold every 3 seconds worldwide, so you’ll want to join the club and order some while the Prime Day sale continues on Amazon.

There are hundreds of lip masks to choose from as you’re scrolling the never-ending world of Amazon, but not all products are made equal, and the ratings of this balm speak for themselves. With over 8,000 raters on Amazon, this balm maintains a 4.7 out of 5 stars! One happy lip mask user even says,

“...for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help … without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life.”

Your search is over as well, and lucky for you, you can get this miracle lip balm at 30% off on Amazon! Run, don’t walk, as Prime Day is almost over, and a deal like this likely won’t be around until Prime Day returns next year.