We’re Obsessed With Kate Hudson’s Breezy Cutout Vacation Look: Shop The Style For Less

When planning outfits for your next summer vacation, it helps if you have some inspiration to look to. One trend, in particular, seems to be a huge hit that celebrities like Kate Hudson can’t seem to get enough of. In a recent Instagram post, Kate is seen flaunting a fun and flowy cutout dress while on vacation in Rome. Luckily, you can find the same dress style for a fraction of the cost on Amazon!

As temperatures continue to rise, it helps to incorporate looser clothing. This solid maxi dress offers just the right amount of comfort, while still giving your body room to breathe. The elastic cutout waist detail accents your curves and shows just the right amount of skin for that sexy summer vibe. This gown also has a padded shoulder to give your body that perfect hourglass shape.

Now you can give your waist some air, while still remaining classy and chic. This solid stretchy long slit dress is a fashion must-have for all casual and elegant occasions such as weddings, parties, or even beach visits. Look like a celebrity and find it for just $35 on Amazon. Hurry and get yours before it sells out!