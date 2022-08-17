Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore The Most Relatable Dress Of The Season

Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence had people seeing double while on a stroll in New York this week. The high-profile actress was seen smiling when she casually ran into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same dress as her. While they both looked stunning in their neutral ankle-length gowns, not many people can afford the $625 dress. Luckily, a similar style by The Drop can be bought for a fraction of the cost on Amazon.

This maxi dress by The Drop is so comfy and simple that all you’ll need are the right accessories to match. Simply pair the dress with a hat, long necklace, and comfy sandals (or sneakers), and you’re ready to take on the day. The loose-fit design is designed to keep you comfortable wherever you go. Give your body the ability to move freely and comfortably in this long, flowy maxi dress.

The fabric is also comfortable. The buttery smooth tencel lyocell blend includes on-seam side pockets to keep your hands and small belongings safe while you walk. And don’t worry if the top runs a little long, you can simply adjust the straps for a more comfortable fit.

This maxi dress is so comfortable, that it had one shopper, in their 5-star review, claiming, “I bought two colors of this dress on a last minute, pre-vacation whim. I meant to only keep one color, but I need them both! I took a few other things out of my bag to add these which I anticipate will travel beautifully.”

This loose-fitting maxi dress is available in many colors such as white, orange, pink, yellow, blue and green. Hurry and get yours before the season ends. You never know, you might run into a celebrity wearing the exact same thing!