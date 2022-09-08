Jennifer Lawrence Stepped Out In This Unexpected Y2K Trend & We’re Obsessed

Image Credit: Liudmila / Adobe Stock

You probably weren’t expecting those adorable and whacky jelly sandals that every girl had to have in the early 2000s to come back in style anytime soon. Well, they’re back and they’re popping up left and right like they never left.

T-Strap Jelly Sandals: $9 – $24 – Buy it on Amazon

Movie star Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted going for coffee in LA while sporting a simple but cute pair of jelly sandals, and we’re officially convinced we’ve got to have some for ourselves. These T-Strap Jelly Sandals give us serious nostalgia and are sure to become a fashion staple.

As practical as they are cute, these T-Strap Jelly Sandals are made from durable rubber and work great, rain or shine. The sparkle on these clear jellies makes them stand out just enough to look bold without being overly flashy. With well over 20 fun colors to choose from, there’s a pair that’ll work for any and everyone.

No other sandal allows your feet to breathe quite like these T-Strap Jelly Sandals. While the exact sandals Lawrence was spotted wearing cost close to 70 bucks, you can get this dupe from Amazon for no more than $24. Raters give these funky sandals a 4.2 out of 5 stars and one happy purchaser raves about the compliments they receive when wearing them:

“Ok so I already was excited to find them myself BUT once I received them, wore them out in public I got non stop compliments! […] Also I think they are comfortable, I’ve walked blocks in them and they never give me any issue.”

You can never have too many pairs of cute sandals, and these T-Strap Jelly Sandals are perfect for both summer and fall. Their popularity is increasing each day, so you’ll want to act soon and add a pair of these retro jellies to your cart. Pick out the perfect color and get yours before they sell out for good!