Jennifer Garner Proved That Maxi Dresses Are Ideal Baking Attire

Image Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Maxi dresses and baking go hand in hand, making the perfect recipe, just ask Jennifer Garner. The Adam Project star is known for her fun and tasty food recipes, but now she’s adding summer outfits to her cookbook. Garner shared both in her latest cooking show video on Instagram. The actress wore the most adorable maxi dress paired with white sneakers while mixing, cutting and pouring ingredients to whip up greatness.

As delicious as her apple muffins looked, our focus was on her flowy dress. Light, silky and cute, this dress is perfect for the kitchen and outside. Garner even proved it when she stepped out for a stroll in her greenhouse to pick apples. Let’s get real, as cute as Garner’s dress is, $2,400 isn’t realistic for most of us. Luckily, Amazon just dropped the prettiest maxi, and you can get it for as low as $25. Whether you choose to bake or step out, you can recreate Jennifer Garner’s adorable look.

Though Jennifer Garner showed us on Instagram that maxis are ideal for gardening and making muffins, they’re perfect for so much more. Not only is this Amazon maxi versatile, but it’s also easy to throw on, making it a summer staple. Whether you’re heading out to a summer picnic, barbecue, date night or even the office, this flowy dress always works. Get Garner’s look and pair it with some trendy white sneakers, or dress it up with sandals or heels. The options are endless in this summer maxi.

Made of light and breathable polyester, you’re sure to stay cool in the summer heat. No need to worry — though this bohemian dress is light, it’s not see-through. Feel comfortable while looking adorable in this short sleeve swing dress.

This maxi is just as flattering as it is comfortable and cool. The high waist accentuates your body, making you look even leaner and taller. Plus, the wrap v neck shows just the right amount of skin. This dress also has so many feminine features. From the tiered and flowy skirt to the ruffled hem A-line, you’re bound to feel graceful and girly. Thanks to the tie belt, you can feel even prettier while adjusting to your comfort level.

Options aren’t a problem here. This swing maxi comes in 26 different colors, plus it comes in floral and polka dot patterns, giving you a ton of variety. We love the pink floral pattern for the summer, but the yellow, green and blue shades have us obsessed too. For a price this low, we’d add them all to our cart.

Channel your inner Jennifer Garner and wear this adorable and stylish maxi all summer long. Whether you’re in the kitchen baking, outside picking apples or doing everything in between, this summer swing dress is perfect. Don’t wait, hurry and get it for as low as $25.