Jennifer Garner Just Proved That This All-In-One Outfit Is Perfect For Heading Into Fall

Image Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is the best season to show off your sense of fashion. With weather that dips perfectly in between too hot and too cold, the possibilities for outfit choices are endless. Boots, cardigans, and scarves are traditional fall favorites, but celebrities and influencers are always here to introduce us to the latest trends in fashion.

Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a functional yet fashionable navy jumpsuit that is the perfect go-to outfit pick for autumn. While we don’t know where Jennifer’s exact jumpsuit is from, we’re happy to announce that we found the perfect dupe on Amazon for less than 40 bucks!

Short Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit: $39.99

Buy it on Amazon

Jennifer Garner was spotted in Santa Monica recently wearing a navy jumpsuit fitted with short sleeves that are perfect for the in-between weather of early fall. This V-Neck Jumpsuit with Pockets is a great substitute for Garner’s fit and is available on Amazon in sizes small to XXL.

This jumpsuit comes in over 15 colors, so you can choose the perfect one to compliment your style. Perfect for breezy days, it features a full button closure, a sultry v-neckline, a classy belt and ultra-wide legs. It even has pockets for keeping small valuables tucked away when you’re striking a pose for Instagram. The solid colors of this jumpsuit make it the perfect outfit to spice up with colorful sneakers, purses, sandals or heels.

This V-Neck Jumpsuit is versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Its soft and breathable fabric makes it an outfit that can be rocked all year round. The ultra-low v-neck is perfect for framing statement jewelry such as chunky necklaces or long and dainty chains.

The 4 out of 5-star rating furthers the appeal of this stylish one-piece. Read what this happy purchaser had to say in their 5-star review:

“This pullover is cute and very comfortable. […] It’s very soft and has held up well through a couple months of wear and the washing machine. It’s a good weight for fall/winter weather. I can wear it outside and stay warm, but I also won’t be sweating when I wear it inside. I’ve gotten a lot of use out of it and it’s definitely worth the price!”

Jumpsuits are the obvious choice when you need something quick and easy to put on. Now, they have become the statement piece of the season. Get with the trend and order this V-Neck Jumpsuit with Pockets before it’s gone.