This Prime Day Deal is the Secret to Kate Hudson’s Glowing Skin

Kate Hudson has cracked the code to get glowing skin. Facial steaming has given the actress’ face just the right boost of hydration while making her skin super soft, calling it the perfect form of self-care. Luckily for us, this Amazon favorite steamer is on sale for Prime Day, so you can upgrade your skin and your beauty routine like Hudson – but for less.

Hudson soaks a towel in warm water and uses her facial steamer to relax and penetrate deeper into her skin. Then she finishes with a face mask. Simple and easy. And right now with this unbeatable Prime Day deal, you can get stellar-looking skin like her for a great price when you get the NanoSteamer PRO at-home spa treatment.

We owe the gorgeous, youthful-looking skin we’re about to get to Kate Hudson and Prime Day. This affordable three-step facial steamer combines heating elements with an ultrasonic vaporizer to make nano steam and negatively charged ionic particles. This combination is ten times more effective when it comes to penetrating your skin, so you’ll be getting professional deep treatment.

Get ready for the ultimate upgrade to your skin with this at-home spa treatment. It includes a large water reservoir so you can get a longer steam time, making it perfect for your self-care days. Like Hudson said, steaming isn’t just great for your skin. It’s also a great way to relax and wind down, and with a long steam time, you can get exactly that.

This professional steamer also comes with an amazing mist function to help seal your cleaned pores after your steaming session. Its three-time magnification mirror is built in the top lid so you can get a zoomed view of your face, easily targeting tiny acne-like blackheads with precision.

You won’t want to miss the amazing full-package Prime Day deal on this spa-quality facial steamer. You can feel extra pampered when you fill its aromatherapy chamber with your favorite essential oils to add luxurious scents to your steaming session. There’s also a five-piece skin kit included, featuring a blackhead and blemish extractor kit, a storage pouch, hair band and a power cable.

According to Hudson, the secret to youthful and glowing skin is facial steaming. By the looks of her skin, we’re taking her word for it and you should too. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and get the full-package steam treatment before it’s gone!