Stars Like Brooke Shields Can’t Stop Wearing This Gorgeous Summer Color

If you’re anything like us, you love wearing bright colors in the summer. We’re not the only ones who prefer a pop of color this season though. Celebrities have been sporting bright hues this season, especially this gorgeous yellow shade. Hollywood actress Brooke Shields is one of the latest, rocking a bright yellow flowy summer dress with a matching yellow clutch on Instagram. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. We’re following the trend and declaring yellow the color of the summer.

The color yellow is so happy, gorgeous and flattering. It’s time to stock up on all things yellow, and you can start with this stunning Amazon dress. This summer boho dress is an affordable must-have and will surely keep you on trend and looking stylish all season.

Get the celebrity look with the color stars have been rocking all season. We love this PrettyGarden dress in yellow since it’s almost identical to the dress Brooke Shields wears in this Instagram post. Made with polyester and elastane, it’s super comfortable and sure to keep you cool in the summer sun. Durable, stretchy and comfy – this fabric will feel just as good as it looks on your skin.

When it comes to details, this dress will wow everyone. From the high-smocked waist to the ruffle hem, this dress has all the daintiest and most flattering features that will have you feeling super girly, while the textured dots all over this dress stand out in a crowd. All these features combine to give you the most charming summer dress. To make things even better, you can get this dress for as low as $36.89.

PrettyGarden Boho Dot Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress: $36.89 – $37.89 – Buy it on Amazon

Whether you’re going on vacation, running errands or having a date night, you can rock this ruffled dress just about anywhere. Slip on your cutest pair of sandals or heels, or pair it with some white sneakers for a trendier look. Accessorize by adding a fun hat or gold jewelry to really take this dress to the next level. The possibilities are endless, meaning you can wear this dress in unique ways all season long.

Fitted, yet bohemian and flowy – this swiss dot dress is so dynamic. When you find a dress this unique and flattering, you just have to get more than one. The yellow is our favorite, but you can also stock up on some of the 12 other shades like apricot, black and brown to prepare for the fall.

Yellow everything please! Follow stars like Brooke Shields, and sport this color all season long. Grab this yellow summer dress before it’s gone, and stock up on the other colors while you can. With such a flattering fit and gorgeous details, this dress will not last long. Get this deal at an affordable price while you still can.